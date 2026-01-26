Backstage News On WWE Facing Multiple Travel Issues Ahead Of Tonight’s RAW

According to PWInsider.com, due to numerous flight cancellations, WWE talents and staff needed for tonight’s RAW are driving to Toronto in vans rented by WWE.

The report mentions that many individuals left Saturday Night’s Main Event as soon as they were cleared, as the drive from Montreal to Toronto takes about 5 to 6 hours in good weather.

The report also indicates that talents who were not at Saturday Night’s Main Event but are required for RAW later tonight had their flights rebooked and rescheduled for January 24 to stay ahead of the inclement weather.

Additionally, other talents and staff members who are not needed until WWE Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh have reportedly been stranded, risking the loss of their days at home, or are unlikely to travel to Toronto before heading to Riyadh for the Royal Rumble.

Furthermore, the report states that WWE typically brings wrestlers over several days in advance to avoid any complications with the shows, and it’s believed that the wrestlers will start traveling to Riyadh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, January 31, WWE is also scheduled to hold SmackDown later this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.