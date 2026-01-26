Lilian Garcia To Fill In For Alicia Taylor On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE RAW commentator Alicia Taylor recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she will be unable to attend RAW tonight in Canada due to canceled flights caused by extreme weather conditions.

As a result, WWE legend Lilian Garcia will fill in for her and handle the ring announcing duties. Garcia also worked Saturday night’s Main Event in Montreal.

Taylor wrote, “Currently at the airport with all canceled flights to Canada 🇨🇦 So, tagging in sister Lil for the fill. Thanks @LilianGarcia #RAW.”

This news follows earlier reports that WWE has made backup plans, including “backup backup options,” to ensure they can reach Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble this coming weekend, regardless of any weather issues they might encounter. Many flights across the U.S. have been canceled due to winter storms.

Tonight’s RAW will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and will air live worldwide on Netflix.