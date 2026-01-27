WWE Taking Extra Steps To Protect Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31st, at an outdoor stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is part of Riyadh Season, and fans can expect surprise entrants in both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, as is tradition.

Events involving international flights are often more susceptible to information leaks. However, Fightful Select reports that WWE has implemented measures to maintain secrecy and keep surprises under wraps.

The company’s charter plane for talent is set to depart after last night’s episode of RAW. This aligns with a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that talent will be leaving Tuesday morning for Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the report mentioned that WWE plans to bring in some talent independently later in the week, including surprise names for the show.

WWE sources believe that it will be easier to keep surprises under wraps since the charter plane and the additional privacy at the airstrip and hotels mean fans are less likely to see talent as they travel through airports.

The report also stated that WWE has prepared several travel options due to the long trips involved and the winter storm.

Several SmackDown talents are away from home for an extended period, having performed in Montreal for SmackDown, then traveled to Toronto for RAW, before heading to Saudi Arabia.