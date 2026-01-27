The Undertaker Shares Hilarious Titantron Story Involving The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” During the episode, he covered a variety of topics, including a memorable moment when WWE legend The Rock watched himself delivering a few punches to The Undertaker on the Titantron during a match.

Undertaker said, “That’s funny. Back in the day, I’d be in the ring with Rock and I don’t know if you ever noticed, but Rock would love to have your back to the Tron. And we were working one night, and he is just wearing me out, right? He’s got me up against the ropes and he is just pounding me. He’s not looking anywhere close. He’s just watching himself whip my ass on the Tron.”

On his reaction:

“And I’m like, I finally was like, ‘Hey dude. If I’m gonna sell for you, can you at least look me in the eyes while you’re beating my ass?’ And then he popped, he laughed about it. But it was just like, ‘Come on, man.’ Oh, he was all into it. ‘Boom, boom, boom.’”

