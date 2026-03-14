Jacob Fatu Explains Meaning Behind His WWE Entrance Intro

Jacob Fatu recently shared details about how his WWE entrance theme came together during an interview with IGN while promoting WWE 2K26.

Fatu explained that his original WWE plans included a completely different ring name before the final decision was made.

“So I had two different songs. My name was actually supposed to be Caesar Sikoa, I mean, and I was next to Hunter [Triple H]. You know, he asked, ‘Did you hear your music yet?’ I was like, ‘No, not yet. I don’t even know what my name’s going to be.’

He turned around like, ‘You’re going to be Jacob Fatu,’ you know what I mean?”

Fatu said WWE presented him with two different entrance themes, and while the first track included an intro he liked, the second one ultimately became his official theme.

“But then, man, right on the spot he said there were two songs he played. The first song, it wasn’t the track I got now. The first song was different, you know what I mean?

But the first song had my entrance, what I’m saying on it at the beginning. So on another note, Hunter played the second one, and the second one is the one I come out to. Hunter liked that one too, but man, this one I was just feeling it.”

Fatu admitted he originally expected a different musical style similar to members of his extended wrestling family, such as Jey Uso or Jimmy Uso.

However, he requested a change that would allow him to personalize the entrance.

“I asked Hunter, ‘Can I put…’ Mind you, it wasn’t even me on the intro. That’s me on the intro now. But I asked him, ‘Man, can I take the intro on the first song and put it on the second song?’”

Fatu said he then asked if he could record his own voice for the intro.

“I was trying to be a rapper before I got up in here, man. You know what I mean? So I just told him, ‘Man, if you don’t mind, can I say my own thing on there?’”

According to Fatu, Paul Levesque immediately approved the idea and directed him to a recording studio located backstage.

“He said, ‘You can say it.’ I was like, ‘Yeah?’ He was like, ‘Got a studio right there in the back.’

So I hopped on there, got up on the mic.”

Fatu also revealed the meaning behind the phrase featured in his entrance music.

“So when a lot of people are trying to figure out what I’m saying, it’s ‘Tasi Lua Tolu’ in Samoan. It means one, two, three. You know what I mean?”

He explained the phrase is a tribute to the late Umaga, who would often say the same words after finishing opponents with the Samoan Spike.

“It’s something that Umaga used to say when he used to beat his opponents. When he’d hit the Samoan Spike and pin them, he’d go ‘Tasi, lua, tolu,’ you know what I mean?”

Fatu noted that his recorded version wasn’t initially used right away. After noticing that the original version of the intro continued to play during rehearsals, he eventually asked if his recording could be used instead.

“When I kept hearing it and didn’t hear my version, I asked Hunter one day through rehearsals, ‘Man, can we use my version?’”

He added that once WWE began using the updated version, he quickly embraced the theme as his own.

“And ever since then, bro, I’ve just been locked in with it. I actually fell in love with my music.”