Triple H Reacts To Passing Of WWE Touring Manager Davey Coates

Paul Levesque shared a heartfelt message following the passing of longtime WWE international touring manager Davey Coates.

Posting on Twitter/X, WWE’s Chief Content Officer reflected on Coates’ contributions to the company and the crucial role he played in organizing WWE’s international events.

“Learned of the sad news of Davey Coates passing. Davey was @WWE’s international touring manager and was largely responsible for making all international shows, large and small happen. He ensured our wrestling rings got to the most remote corners of the world, our backstage ran smoothly and always took great care and personal pride in assisting our NXT UK talent at the ‘UK Performance Centre.’

The thoughts of our crew, our talent and the entire WWE family are with his family today. See ya down the road, Davey. Catch you at the next gig.”

Coates was widely respected within the company for his work coordinating WWE’s global touring logistics, ensuring that events could run smoothly in locations around the world.

His responsibilities also included supporting talent connected to NXT UK and operations at the UK Performance Centre.

Tributes from colleagues and members of the wrestling community have begun appearing online as the industry remembers Coates’ decades of behind-the-scenes contributions to WWE’s international expansion.