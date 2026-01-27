Rey Mysterio Reportedly Injured On WWE RAW Ahead Of Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio faced Austin Theory, known as The Vision, in a singles match on Monday night’s episode of RAW.

Theory won the match after interference from his faction. Following the bout, the group attacked Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee.

According to Bodyslam’s Cory Hays, Mysterio sustained a legitimate injury during the match and had to be escorted backstage by medical personnel.

There are currently no updates on the nature, extent, or severity of the injury, but information will be provided as it becomes available.

The last move Mysterio took was a stomp from Theory that led to the pinfall victory. Mysterio was mostly absent during the post-match attack, as Penta took a spear intended for Mysterio.

Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble event this Saturday. It is unclear whether his injury will affect his participation.