AJ Styles And CM Punk Share Emotional Moment After WWE RAW

During the January 26, 2026 edition of WWE RAW, AJ Styles stepped up to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in a highly anticipated main event.

The match came to an abrupt end when Finn Bálor interfered, attacking Punk and causing the contest to be thrown out. While the on-air broadcast ended amid the chaos, fans in attendance were treated to a powerful off-air moment between Styles and Punk.

After RAW went off the air, Styles addressed Punk directly, expressing gratitude for sharing the ring despite their complicated history.

“We definitely had some hard times, but I’m so grateful that you and I were in this ring tonight. I want to tell you, look forward to everybody else. Thank you so much. I love you, brother.”

Punk then responded with a heartfelt message of his own, first acknowledging the fans who remained in the arena despite difficult travel conditions, before turning his attention back to Styles.

“For everybody who stayed, I know today, last night, was hard travel, bad weather. We appreciate you all showing up here. This place is so loud.

When AJ Styles takes on Gunther, I just know that I’m going to be glued to the monitor watching, just like all of you.

I don’t care who knows it publicly. It has been a privilege to know you. It’s a privilege to call you a friend. It’s an honor to share the ring with you. I know Saturday is not it, but if it is, yeah, what a hell of a career.”

The segment concluded with Styles and Punk embracing in the ring, drawing a strong reaction from the live crowd and adding further emotional weight to what many fans viewed as a special moment between two generational rivals and peers.