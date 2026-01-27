Becky Lynch: “I Hate Ice”

Becky Lynch has arrived in Toronto, Canada ahead of the January 26, 2026 edition of WWE RAW, and she made sure to share her thoughts on the setting.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Lynch commented on the latest stop of what she jokingly referred to as her ongoing “World New Face of Justice Tour.” While clearly in character, the former champion didn’t hold back when addressing Toronto’s winter conditions.

“I’m out here in Toronto as the world tour, the World New Face of Justice Tour continues. It’s disgusting. Disgusting out here. It’s filled with snow. There’s lots of ice. I don’t like ice. I hate ice, actually. It’s very dangerous. It hurts people. But the tour continues.”

Lynch’s remarks, delivered with her trademark dry humor, arrive as WWE prepares for another major episode of RAW during Royal Rumble week. Despite her playful complaints about the snow and ice, Lynch appears ready to continue her run as one of WWE’s most prominent figures heading into the road to WrestleMania.