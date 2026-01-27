Braun Strowman Hospitalized Following Sudden Health Scare

Former WWE superstar Braun Strowman has revealed that he was hospitalized overnight after developing a sudden infection in his right knee.

The former Universal Champion shared the update directly with fans via Instagram, posting a photo from his hospital bed while asking for prayers and well wishes as he deals with the unexpected health scare.

“Well spent the night in the hospital with an infection that came out of nowhere in my right knee,” Strowman wrote. “So I could use some prayers and well wishes.”

The abrupt nature of the infection immediately raised concern among fans, as knee infections can escalate quickly if not treated promptly—often requiring intravenous antibiotics and extended rest.

This hospitalization marks the second notable health setback for Strowman in recent weeks. On January 14, he was involved in a car accident that left him dealing with a sore neck. While he appeared to be recovering from that incident, this latest issue adds to what has already been a physically challenging start to the year.

Despite the circumstances, Strowman struck an optimistic tone in his post, closing the update with the hashtag #IGotThis—a sentiment that aligns with his well-documented resilience. Throughout his career, Strowman has battled back from serious injuries, including neck fusion surgery, to return to competition at a high level.

PWMania wishes Braun Strowman a full and speedy recovery.