Tommaso Ciampa Moved To WWE Alumni Page

In a strong indication that his chapter with WWE has officially come to an end, Tommaso Ciampa has been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s roster page. The update arrives amid growing discussion surrounding Ciampa’s contract status and next career move.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ciampa’s WWE contract is set to expire imminently. Rather than a sudden departure, the situation is described as a deliberate and well-considered decision by the 40-year-old veteran to step outside the WWE system and explore new opportunities.

Meltzer reports that Ciampa plans to return to the independent wrestling scene and is also exploring potential options in Japan. That direction appears to be supported by recent legal filings, as Ciampa has applied to trademark the names “Psycho King” and “Psycho Killer”—aliases closely associated with his hard-hitting runs on the independent circuit and in Ring of Honor prior to signing with WWE.

Ciampa later released a lengthy and emotional statement addressing his exit, taking time to thank the countless individuals he worked alongside during his decade with the company.

“In the very near future, my contract with the WWE will officially come to an end,” Ciampa said. “I’d like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey… camera crew, ring crew, hair and makeup team, seamstresses, referees, creative, producers, catering crew, commentators, ring announcers, travel department, medical team, talent reps, and anybody I may have missed. A very special thank you to all of the men and women who I’ve shared a ring and locker room with… nothing but love and respect.”

He also offered a heartfelt tribute to his time in NXT, particularly the “Black and Gold” era where his rivalries and matches helped shape one of the brand’s most celebrated periods.

“And I would be remiss not to give a special thank you to my black and gold family. You will forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart. To the fans who have shown love and support over the last two decades… thank you from the bottom of my heart. To my wife and daughter: you are my rock and my forever ‘why’. I love you more.”

Looking toward the future, Ciampa made it clear that his motivation remains strong as he enters what he sees as the final major phase of his wrestling career.

“I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE. I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead,” he wrote. “I’m an incredibly lucky person, one of the few who has spent his entire adult life living out his childhood dream… and while that dream continues to evolve, I will continue to chase it.

“With that said, for the first time in over ten years, I am available for all appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, movies, tv appearances, fitness collaborations, sponsorships and so forth.”

While some fans have speculated about a potential move to All Elite Wrestling, the Wrestling Observer noted that although Ciampa would stylistically fit AEW, the promotion’s roster is currently stacked with top-tier talent. There is also notable discussion regarding Ciampa attempting to secure opportunities with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

As he prepares for the next chapter, Ciampa has also launched his own Pro Wrestling Tees shop, signaling that his post-WWE journey is already firmly underway.