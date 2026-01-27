Akira Tozawa Opens Up After Earning WWE Tag Title Opportunity

On the January 26, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, Otis and Akira Tozawa scored a major victory in a four-way tag team match, earning a future shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

With the win, the duo is now set to challenge reigning champions The Usos at a later date, marking a significant opportunity for Tozawa in particular.

Following the match, Tozawa took to Twitter/X to reflect on his journey in WWE, delivering an emotional message about perseverance, criticism, and belief in the moment now in front of him.

“It’s been about 10 years since I came to WWE. To be honest, I haven’t left the results people expected, and sometimes I get laughed at like, ‘You’re still in WWE?’ But I love professional wrestling. I love WWE. That’s why no matter what people said, I kept going. And now… it’s time. It’s time to finally make it happen. Otis, thank you for being my partner. Maxxine, thank you for always supporting us. We will become champions. I promise you that. I love you all.”

The statement struck a chord with fans, highlighting Tozawa’s long road and renewed momentum alongside Otis. Whether that perseverance leads to championship gold remains to be seen, but the upcoming title match now carries added emotional weight as Tozawa looks to finally capitalize on a decade-long journey in WWE.