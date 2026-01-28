Triple H Teases “A Lot Of Surprises” For Men’s Royal Rumble

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a live appearance on ESPN’s Get Up this morning to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event—and his comments only intensified speculation surrounding potential surprise entrants.

When asked about what fans can expect from the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Levesque didn’t hesitate to tease the unexpected.

“There are a lot of surprises in store,” Triple H said when asked about the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match.

The remark comes as anticipation builds for the annual surprises that have become synonymous with the Royal Rumble. While this year’s event marks the first time the Royal Rumble will take place outside North America, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, expectations remain high that WWE will still deliver major shock moments.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE officials are confident they can preserve secrecy despite the challenges of international travel. In fact, the logistics may actually work in WWE’s favor.

Sean Ross Sapp previously detailed how WWE plans to move talent to Saudi Arabia without tipping its hand.

“WWE’s charter with talent takes off in the wee hours after this week’s WWE Raw, and the talent will be there all week to prepare for Smackdown and the Royal Rumble,” Ross Sapp wrote. “There are also plans to bring in talent on their own later in the week, including surprise names.”

For years, fans have questioned how WWE could conceal surprise entrants when long-haul international travel is involved. However, Fightful Select reports that the controlled nature of these arrangements may actually make secrecy easier than at domestic shows.

“In previous years, WWE would have to worry about people seeing the talent travel in at various airports, especially with autograph hounds stalking out talent hotels and airports. Now, many there feel as if with their plane chartered, and more privacy provided at their air strip and hotels, it will be easier to keep that quiet.”

With secrecy seemingly under control, the rumor mill is spinning rapidly. One of the biggest names being discussed is Chris Jericho, amid months of speculation that the nine-time world champion could be headed back to WWE for one final run. As of this writing, Jericho remains listed as an active AEW competitor, though his contract reportedly expired at the end of 2025.

Another name generating buzz is Powerhouse Hobbs, who is reportedly expected to debut this weekend under the new ring name “Royce Keys.”

Additional reporting from BodySlam earlier this month indicated that Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, and Chad Gable were all expected to be in Riyadh ahead of the Royal Rumble, further fueling speculation about surprise appearances.

The women’s division could also see major developments. Tiffany Stratton is expected to return after being sidelined since November with an undisclosed injury. AJ Lee is also believed to be nearing a comeback as her heated rivalry with Becky Lynch continues, though no immediate return has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, fans are still holding out hope for the long-awaited return of Bianca Belair. “The EST” has not competed since suffering a broken knuckle against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 42, and her potential re-emergence would instantly reshape the division.

With Triple H openly teasing surprises and multiple reports pointing to tightly guarded travel plans, all signs suggest that this year’s Royal Rumble could live up to—and possibly exceed—its reputation for unforgettable moments.