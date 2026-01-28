Backstage News On WWE Travel Plans For Saudi Arabia

According to PWInsider.com, the first group of talents and staff members began flying out of the U.S. to Saudi Arabia on Monday night, January 26, immediately following RAW.

The report also mentioned that several groups will depart for Saudi Arabia over the next few days to participate in promotional appearances ahead of SmackDown, which is scheduled to take place there this Friday, prior to the Royal Rumble.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is set for Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will be broadcast live via the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.