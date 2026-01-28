The Undertaker Discusses Working With AAA On Creative

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” During the episode, he discussed a variety of topics, including his work in AAA.

Undertaker said, “Yeah, helping out with creative and doing some stuff with AAA. I’m trying to like, my vision is to almost take a step back to step forward. I’m really high on the physicality and the actual in-ring stuff and things making sense, which is kind of difficult from where I’ve come from and then working with AAA. The Lucha Libre legacy is incredible, with the mask and then there’s so many, as you are a legacy, there’s so many — there’s this guy who then has a son who has a son. So all these legacies, and all this culture is in there.

On his goals working with AAA:

“What we’re trying to do is honor that, but give more production value to the product and help story-tell a little better. I think that’s the biggest thing. They — talk about incredible athletes and the things that they can do, it’s amazing. And the following they have is amazing. So if I can take the best of Lucha Libre and the best of what I , and I can mold ’em together? I think we’re gonna have something that’s really, really special down there. But that’s the key is, I’m not trying to make AAA Lucha Libre — I’m not trying to make it RAW or SmackDown WWE. I’m taking some elements of that, adding it to what they already do, and try and make a product that everyone will wanna see. And it’s an alternative. It’s just like the other company, RAW, SmackDown, TNA. Just to give people a variety and different things to enjoy about wrestling.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)