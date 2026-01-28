Top Saudi Arabian Talent Officially Signs With WWE

Fahd Tuwaiq, a talented arm wrestling and powerlifting champion from Saudi Arabia, has officially signed with WWE, as announced on Turki Alalshikh’s official Twitter (X) account.

Tuwaiq mentioned that he has been training at the WWE Performance Center and aims to change the world, using WWE as his platform.

There is currently no information on when Tuwaiq will make his WWE debut, but updates will be provided as they become available.

With WWE heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Royal Rumble this weekend, there is a possibility that he might appear at the event, though this has not been confirmed.

The company is also set to hold three events in Saudi Arabia in 2026 and will host WrestleMania 43 there in April 2027.