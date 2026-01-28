ESPN Reveals Full Coverage Lineup For WWE Royal Rumble Week

WWE’s Royal Rumble week officially kicked off on RAW this past Monday night, and ESPN has announced its extensive coverage plans for this weekend’s premium live event.

This coverage will include previews, real-time results, post-event analysis, and features that highlight key storylines on the Road to WrestleMania, all available on ESPN.com.

Throughout Royal Rumble Week, an impressive lineup of WWE stars and personalities will appear across ESPN platforms. These talents will participate in morning, afternoon, and evening studio programming on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN streaming services to preview the event and provide real-time reactions.

Fans in the U.S. with the ESPN Unlimited plan can watch WWE’s premium live events on demand through the ESPN App. The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set for Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and will be available on Netflix for international viewers.

Below is the complete lineup planned for WWE’s Royal Rumble week with coverage on ESPN:

* Wednesday, January 28 – Unsportsmanlike/Get Up – Paul “Triple H” Levesque

* Wednesday, January 28 – First Take – Paul Heyman

* Wednesday, January 28 – SportsCenter (2 pm E.T.) – Jey Uso

* Wednesday, January 28 – Ahora o Nunca – Stephanie Vaquer

* Thursday, January 29 – Unsportsmanlike/Get Up/First Take – Seth Rollins (in studio)

* Friday, January 30 – Get Up – Cody Rhodes

* Friday, January 30 – First Take – Becky Lynch

* Friday, January 30 – Royal Rumble Kickoff Show (2–3 pm E.T., ESPN2)

* Saturday, January 31 – SportsCenter (7-10 am E.T.) – Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Cody Rhodes