Rey Mysterio Confirms He’s Set For Royal Rumble After Injury Scare

PWMania.com has reported that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio sustained a legitimate injury during his singles match against Austin Theory. Following the match, he was escorted backstage by medical personnel.

Fortunately, it is believed that Mysterio’s injury is not serious. While specific medical details are not yet available, he is still expected to compete in the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Mysterio has confirmed that his injury is not as serious as initially suspected by posting a photo on his Instagram account. The image features him, Dragon Lee, and Penta on a plane heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mysterio is set to participate in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, alongside Penta and Lee. Other confirmed participants include Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, Je’Von Evans, and Oba Femi, with 15 more names yet to be revealed.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) will take place on Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.