Booker T Doubts AJ Styles’ Career Will End At Royal Rumble

With speculation continuing to build that AJ Styles could wrestle his final match this Saturday against GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Booker T is not convinced the timing—or location—adds up.

Although Styles has put his career on the line for the high-profile matchup, Booker T believes that if “The Phenomenal One” is truly nearing retirement, his farewell should take place on U.S. soil. Styles has previously stated that he intends to retire in 2026.

Speaking on the subject, Booker dismissed the idea that Styles would choose an overseas venue for the final match of his career.

“You know what? AJ is not that type of guy. I mean, he could be, I could be wrong, but Aj is gonna have his last match here in the States. He’s not gonna have his last match in Saudi Arabia. That’s a good point. It’s not gonna happen. I mean, you can book it like that if you want. You know what? I mean, it might be good for booking thoughts, but I don’t think AJ Styles, a guy who is American-made, you know, had so many great matches, so many guys, so many, you know, those TNA guys, that’s not gonna happen.”

Booker went on to emphasize Styles’ deep roots in the United States wrestling scene, particularly his historic runs in TNA and WWE, suggesting it would be uncharacteristic for him to close his career abroad—especially without his family present.

“I’d be shocked just because of the reasons I just said, yeah. I mean, unless you know, there’s something, you know, a deeper issue, let’s just say that. And I don’t want to speculate on that or anything like that at all. But for me, if I’m booking the show, I’m not booking that. You know what I mean, if I’m the guy that’s doing it, actually acting I’m not, you know, going out that way just because of what I’ve done, you know, for this business here in the United States since I was a kid, like I said, I remember seeing AJ Styles as a kid in that locker room, way back in the day, you know, just looking for a break, looking for a break, you know, I mean, so nah, I don’t see that.”

While WWE has yet to confirm whether the Royal Rumble match carries true retirement implications, Booker T’s comments echo a growing sentiment among fans that a career as influential as Styles’ would warrant a stateside farewell—if and when that moment finally arrives.

For now, the possibility remains open, but skepticism continues to surround the idea that AJ Styles’ legendary career would end outside the United States.