Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble In Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar has officially confirmed his entry into the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble.

“The Beast Incarnate” made the announcement during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, calling in just days before the historic event takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I’m heading to the Royal Rumble and I’m gonna WIN it,” Lesnar said.

The declaration puts an end to days of speculation surrounding Lesnar’s status. Earlier this week, PWInsider Elite reported that all indications pointed toward Lesnar being involved in the event, and his confirmation immediately positions him as one of the favorites to win the 30-man match.

Lesnar’s Royal Rumble entry continues a dominant run since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025, where he famously laid out John Cena. He followed that up by decisively defeating Cena at WrestlePalooza, before competing inside WarGames at Survivor Series.

This year’s Royal Rumble will be the first in history to take place outside North America, and WWE is widely expected to deliver multiple surprises throughout the night. Lesnar publicly declaring for the match removes one major mystery—but leaves plenty of intrigue surrounding the remaining entrants.

BROCK LESNAR IS ON THE PHONE "I'm heading to the Royal Rumble and I'm gonna WIN it" ~ @BrockLesnar THAT'S BIG NEWS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JOkGqlhB4J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2026

Below is the updated card for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner earns a World Championship match at WrestleMania 42

Confirmed Entrants: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Penta, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Je’Von Evans, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Oba Femi

14 Entrants TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner earns a World Championship match at WrestleMania 42

Confirmed Entrants: Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Maxxine Dupri, Becky Lynch

13 Entrants TBA

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Career-Threatening Match

Gunther vs. AJ Styles

Styles must retire if he loses