Braun Strowman Shares Update From Hospital Amid Knee Infection

Earlier this week, former WWE star Braun Strowman revealed that he had been hospitalized after developing a knee infection. Now, Strowman has provided an update on his condition, thanking fans for their continued support as he remains under medical care.

Speaking directly to his Instagram followers, Strowman shared that he is still in the hospital undergoing treatment while doctors await further test results.

“I just wanted to take a second to come on here and say thank you, everybody that’s been reaching out and all the well wishes on my post about this infection. I’m going on day two in here, still plumbed up to IVs, waiting on cultures to come back to find out exactly what it is. Pain’s pretty bad, but we’re still breathing, we’re still kicking. God’s got me, and I trust him, and everything’s going to be okay.”

Despite dealing with significant discomfort, Strowman emphasized his resilience and determination to push through the setback.

“So it’s going to take a little bit to get know me. Nothing keeps the monster down. So again, thank you for all the well wishes and thoughts and prayers and everything and everybody reaching out. It doesn’t go unnoticed. I love all of you all very much. Thank you.”

The update offers reassurance that Strowman remains in good spirits as he continues treatment and monitoring. As more information becomes available regarding his recovery timeline, further updates are expected.

PWMania continues to send best wishes to Braun Strowman for a full and speedy recovery.