Kevin Owens And Michin To Host Royal Rumble Watch Party In Orlando

WWE is set to host its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31st, at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season.

Fans are buzzing with speculation about potential surprise entrants in both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches; however, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Michin will not be among them.

This information comes after Michin announced on her Twitter (X) account that she will be hosting a Royal Rumble watch party with Owens at a Dave & Buster’s location in Orlando, Florida.

Michin wrote, “WWE Watch Party at Dave & Buster’s on International (Orlando) this Saturday with @FightOwensFight and I this Saturday for #RoyalRumble; come through!”

Owens has been absent from WWE television since April 2025 due to a career-threatening neck injury he sustained earlier that year.

He was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a grudge match at WrestleMania 41 but was ultimately replaced by Joe Hendry. Owens has since undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery; however, there is no official update on when he will return to in-ring competition.

Meanwhile, Michin suffered a shoulder injury during the WWE Holiday Tour last month and has been sidelined from in-ring action since then.