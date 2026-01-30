Seth Rollins Reveals His Top Five Royal Rumble Winners Of All Time

WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss his top five Royal Rumble winners of all-time.

Rollins said, “Number two, my favorite finish to any Rumble ever. The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels, 1995. Look, gets dumped over the top rope. But the rules state both feet have to touch the ground. Both feet, they didn’t. Only one foot touches the ground. Shawn comes back in, jumps Bulldog over the top rope, and he’s going to the main event of WrestleMania for the first time in his life. We love to see it. Now, Royal Rumble is about breaking new ground. Royal Rumble is about changing the game. And there is no better game changer than number one, the greatest of all time, my wife, the man big time, Becky Lynch. 2019, she wins the women’s Royal Rumble and goes on to become the first woman ever to main event WrestleMania, the GOAT time and time again. I say it, look at her. I out-kick my coverage guys.”

Here is Rollins’ full list:

5. 2006 – Rey Mysterio

4. 2008 – John Cena

3. 1992 – Ric Flair

2. 1995 – Shawn Michaels

1. 2019 – Becky Lynch

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)