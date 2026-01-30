R-Truth Wants To Perform Metro Boomin Song At WrestleMania

WWE veteran R-Truth recently appeared on SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show, where he discussed several topics. He mentioned that he has a song with Metro Boomin and expressed his desire to perform it at this April’s WrestleMania premium live event (PLE).

Truth said, “I know y’all know who Metro Boomin is, right? Future’s producer? He and I got a song. We done it already… Yes, and that will be one dope to put out to do WrestleMania and we talked about it a little bit. Performing at WrestleMania would be like, almost like I hit the jackpot.”

On the best advice he got from John Cena:

“One that kind of really resonated with me that Cena told me, and told me this maybe three years ago, but it took me to be a grown man to like… he said, “Truth, one heel at a time,” and it resonated with me. Like damn. I try to do so much. Whether it’s please, or whether it’s accomplish, I try to do so much. Focus on one thing, get that done, and move on to the next, so one heel at a time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

