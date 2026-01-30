Bayley Opens Up On 13-Year Evolution Of Her WWE Character

WWE star Bayley appeared on UnSportsmanLike to discuss the evolution of her character in the company.

Bayley said, “Man, it’s evolved so much. I think what I love the most for myself is that, throughout this time in WWE which has been 13 years now, I’ve literally grown with my character as a person. Where I think it’s gone in stages where you know, I was in middle school, and then I was in high school, and then college. And now I’m this kind of like a veteran in the locker room. So I feel like I’ve grown up with my character, and the fans have been able to come along the ride as well.”

On WWE: Unreal:

“Yeah, I feel I’m a little bit of both. I’m a little old-school and a little bit of, I could see the bright side of it. It was very strange at first to hear the concept of what they were doing. But also, I felt it went along with society now. I can post something on my social media, and it’s completely different than what my character is. It’s because I feel that’s a way to connect with fans on a different level where they can see me on a more human level. And I think [WWE] Unreal does that with people who don’t watch WWE. For them to — you know, I love watching sports documentaries. Even if I don’t know the players or know the teams, I get into it. So I think that does the same with WWE: Unreal. It brings in new fans. It gives a different perspective of what we do for people that just kind of put a label on WWE Superstars. And I think it really shows that the genuine hard work and the genuine people that we are, and everything that goes into the WWE. And not just the wrestlers, not just the riders and not just the bosses. But the whole thing, the production of it in every single piece it takes to put on a show.”

