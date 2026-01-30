WWE NXT Live Event Results From Knoxville, Tennessee 1/29/2026

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE NXT live event at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey in a Tag Team Match.

– Jaida Parker def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.

– Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) def. Sirena Linton and Thea Hail in a Tag Team Match.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. Tony D’Angelo via DQ in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Izzi Dame (c) def. Tatum Paxley and ZaRuca’s ZARIA in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Elio LaFleur def. DarkState’s Cutler James in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox) def. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and Tavion Heights in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and Santos Escobar def. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Tag Team Match.