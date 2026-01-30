Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s Injury And Royal Rumble Status

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has confirmed he will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE).

This comes despite him needing assistance to get to the backstage area during his match against Austin Theory on RAW this past Monday night.

According to PWInsider.com, Mysterio is believed to have suffered a minor rib injury. The report also mentioned that Mysterio is one of the 15 previously announced participants for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE has not yet disclosed whether he will withdraw from the match due to the injury’s nature and severity, but further updates will be provided as they become available.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is set to take place on Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.