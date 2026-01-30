Report: WWE NXT Officials High On Elijah Holyfield’s Progress

According to BodySlam+, WWE LFG star Elijah Holyfield has impressed NXT officials with his development and commitment to the business since joining the Performance Center.

The report also noted that Holyfield signed with WWE in November 2024 and has primarily appeared on WWE LFG, where he will continue to participate in the upcoming season.

Elijah Holyfield is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield. During the first season of LFG, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker expressed his displeasure when Holyfield wrestled while wearing jewelry during one of his matches.

After the match, The Undertaker told Holyfield that he was fortunate the Hall of Famer is retired; if they had been in the ring together, he would have pulled the chain and earrings out.