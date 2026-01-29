Potential Royal Rumble Surprise Spoilers: NXT Standouts And AAA Talent Discussed

With the Royal Rumble set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday, speculation surrounding surprise entrants has reached a boiling point. A new report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select has shed light on several names that have reportedly been discussed internally for spots in this year’s high-profile matches.

According to the report, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice—both standouts from WWE NXT—have been mentioned as potential entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Ruca, in particular, had already drawn attention after being noticeably absent from recent episodes of NXT, fueling speculation about her involvement. Vice has also reportedly been discussed as a possible addition to the women’s field.

Perhaps the most unexpected name tied to the event is Mr. Iguana. The report notes that the Lucha Libre AAA talent has been internally discussed for a potential appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble, which would mark a notable crossover moment on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

In addition to the speculative names, the report confirmed one certainty: Tiffany Stratton is already in Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble.

“A quick note on a few potential surprises from the NXT and Triple A brands that could be represented in the Royal Rumble. Sources indicate that both Lola Vice and Sol Ruca have been discussed from NXT for the women’s rumble, while Triple A’s Mr. Iguana has been talked about internally on the men’s side. Also, as reported last month here on WrestleVotes Radio, Tiffany Stratton is in Saudi Arabia and scheduled to be a part of the women’s Royal Rumble.”

The 2026 Royal Rumble is headlined by the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, with both winners earning World Championship opportunities at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Also featured on the card, GUNTHER will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles in a match where Styles’ career hangs in the balance.

With the countdown nearly over, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether these discussed surprises become reality—or if WWE has even more shocks waiting when the buzzer hits zero.