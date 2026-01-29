Braun Strowman Provides Health Update After Knee Surgery

Adam Scherr—formerly known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman—has shared a reassuring update after a frightening medical situation that left him hospitalized with a severe knee infection.

Scherr remains in the hospital but is expected to be discharged soon. In a video posted to Instagram on his fourth day under medical care, he revealed that doctors performed surgery to get the infection under control.

“All right, guys and girls, back again. Day four. So, just had surgery. I had an infection in my bursa around my patella in my knee, and it got out of control. So they went in this morning. They removed the bursa from my knee, drained a bunch of fluid out of it, and then left the wound open to continue to drain. It’s going to be a couple of days still, taking it easy. I think I gotta stay in here one more night and then I get to go home.”

Scherr went on to describe just how intense the pain had been prior to the procedure, while also noting that he is finally starting to feel some relief.

“Still got a ways to go to get over this hump all the way with the infection and stuff, but the pain is finally starting to subside some. It doesn’t feel like my kneecap is going to explode off anymore.”

Scherr was released from his WWE contract in May 2025 and has not competed in the ring since. However, he remains active in entertainment as the host of the USA Network series Everything on the Menu.

While his wrestling future remains unclear, the latest update is an encouraging sign that he is on the road to recovery. PWMania continues to send best wishes to Adam Scherr for a smooth and speedy recovery.