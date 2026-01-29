Favorites And Betting Odds Released For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Betting odds for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble have now been released by betonline.ag, offering an early look at which Superstars are favored to punch their ticket to WrestleMania.

For reference:

Favorites are listed with a “–” symbol, indicating how much money must be wagered to win $100.

Underdogs are listed with a “+” symbol, representing how much a $100 bet would return.

Men’s Royal Rumble – Winner Odds

Roman Reigns: +165 (favorite)

Sami Zayn: +400

Bron Breakker: +450

Cody Rhodes: +475

LA Knight: +600

Jacob Fatu: +600

Roman Reigns currently leads the field as the betting favorite, with a tightly packed group of contenders close behind—suggesting a wide-open race depending on surprise entrants and storyline twists.

Women’s Royal Rumble – Winner Odds

Liv Morgan: -125 (favorite)

Bianca Belair: +175

Rhea Ripley: +325

Tiffany Stratton: +600

Charlotte Flair: +1400

IYO SKY: +1400

Liv Morgan enters the Rumble as the clear favorite on the women’s side, though Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley remain strong threats depending on entry order and late-match momentum.

As always, betting odds can shift rapidly as the event approaches—especially with WWE teasing surprise entrants and major storyline developments.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full Royal Rumble results, live coverage, and post-event analysis.