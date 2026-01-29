Seth Rollins Says He’s Coming For CM Punk And The World Heavyweight Title

Seth Rollins made an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning as WWE continued its promotional push for Royal Rumble 2026. While Rollins won’t be able to compete in the Rumble due to a lingering shoulder injury, he made it clear that his sights remain firmly set on championship gold.

Rollins, who was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship after being sidelined, did not mince words when discussing the current titleholder. Naming CM Punk as the person he despises most in WWE, Rollins issued a direct warning.

“The current World Heavyweight Champion of WWE, the guy who’s holding onto my title, keep it warm, Punk. Because when I come back, it’s mine.”

Before his injury, Rollins was reigning as World Heavyweight Champion and remains determined to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his. He expressed optimism that he could be medically cleared in time for WrestleMania 42 this April, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster return.

Beyond the title picture, Rollins also has unresolved issues awaiting him. Prior to being sidelined, he was violently expelled from The Vision in a storyline angle following his injury. That betrayal, particularly involving Bron Breakker, is expected to factor heavily into Rollins’ plans once he is back in action.

Despite his inability to compete this Saturday, Rollins said he is looking forward to the Royal Rumble and is especially eager to see which rising stars use the match to elevate themselves on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

For now, Rollins’ focus remains on recovery—but his message was unmistakable: when he returns, unfinished business awaits. PWMania wishes Seth Rollins a speedy and complete recovery.