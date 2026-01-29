Report: Pat McAfee Expected To Return To WWE Television Soon

Pat McAfee appears to be closing in on a return to WWE television.

The popular commentator has been absent from WWE programming for several months while fulfilling his duties with ESPN’s College GameDay throughout the football season. With that season now wrapped up, momentum is building behind the idea that McAfee will soon be back on WWE TV.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE sources believe McAfee’s return is approaching, even if an exact date has not yet been locked in.

“We’re told with his college football commitments now fulfilled for the season, WWE sources are expecting Pat McAfee to return to television in the near future, with some believing that timing could come together sooner rather than later. WWE is eager to utilize his talents, both on their programming and through McAfee’s massive social reach as the road to WrestleMania rampage up. No surprise that Pat McAfee is going to be on his way back, but it is going to come together sooner rather than later. So he’s ready to rock and roll as we get closer to Wrestlemania. Obviously, it’s good when he’s on WWE TV. People love him. He’s entertaining.”

McAfee’s energy, authenticity, and mainstream reach have made him a fan favorite during his previous WWE stints, both as a commentator and on-screen personality. WWE’s interest in bringing him back ahead of WrestleMania season aligns with its push to maximize visibility and crossover appeal.

At this time, it remains unclear what role McAfee would assume upon his return. He could resume full-time commentary duties alongside Michael Cole, or he may appear in a more limited, special-attraction capacity.

The Royal Rumble, set for this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, presents a logical opportunity for McAfee’s reemergence—though no official confirmation has been made.

As WrestleMania season heats up, all signs point to Pat McAfee being “ready to rock and roll” once again on WWE television.