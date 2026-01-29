AJ Styles Files New Trademark Applications

With his career on the line this Saturday at the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles has taken care of some important business away from the ring.

Amid growing speculation surrounding his future, two renewed trademark filings connected to Styles have recently surfaced. The WWE veteran is scheduled to face GUNTHER in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a high-stakes stipulation attached: if Styles loses, he must retire.

According to records filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, both applications were submitted by Allen Jones, Styles’ real name.

The first filing, listed under Serial Number 99619439, seeks to trademark the phrase “The Phenomenal AJ Styles.” The Goods and Services category covers providing wrestling news and information, wrestling exhibitions and performances, and live appearances by a professional wrestler. Notably, the application lists a “First Use Anywhere” and “First Use in Commerce” date of December 2000, aligning with the earliest stages of Styles’ professional wrestling career.

A second filing, registered under Serial Number 99619430, αφορά the iconic “P1” stylized logo long associated with Styles. This application includes Goods and Services related to apparel—such as shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other merchandise—as well as entertainment services similar to those outlined in the first filing. The listed first-use dates for this trademark are December 2011, predating Styles’ current WWE run.

While WWE commonly holds trademarks for many of its performers, there are notable exceptions where wrestlers retain ownership of their intellectual property. In Styles’ case, this is not a new development—he has historically owned both his ring name and logo. These filings represent renewals, not new claims.

With Styles’ in-ring future potentially hanging in the balance this weekend, the renewed trademarks serve as a reminder that “The Phenomenal One” is keeping his options open—no matter what happens when the bell rings at the Royal Rumble.