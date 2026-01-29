Jim Ross Believes Finn Balor Is Being Underutilized In WWE

Jim Ross believes WWE fans aren’t seeing enough of Finn Bálor on television—and thinks the former world champion could be utilized far more effectively.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross praised Bálor’s in-ring ability while expressing concern that his current role doesn’t fully showcase what he brings to the table.

“We need to see more [of] Finn Balor, in my opinion. Ce can be better utilized on TV than he has been recently. He’s a hell of a hand.”

Bálor has remained a prominent presence on Monday Night Raw as a core member of The Judgment Day, frequently appearing in faction-driven storylines. However, Ross’ comments suggest that while Bálor is consistently visible, his individual upside may not be reaching its full potential within the current creative structure.

Interestingly, recent events on RAW could signal a shift in that direction. Bálor challenged CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last week, coming up short but planting the seeds for something more.

After briefly teasing a babyface turn, Bálor shocked fans by turning on Punk during this week’s RAW, attacking him as Punk defended the WWE World Title against AJ Styles. The move immediately reignited momentum around Bálor and positioned him more centrally within the main-event picture.

Whether this direction leads to increased focus—and fulfills Jim Ross’ wish to see more of Finn Bálor—remains to be seen. But with tensions rising and alliances shifting, Bálor may be on the verge of a much more prominent role moving forward.