Triple H Names His Favorite Royal Rumble Moment

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss various topics, including his favorite moment from the Royal Rumble.

Triple H said, “For everybody, it’s one of the classic moments; it’s Shawn Michaels in 1995 hanging over the top rope, with one arm balancing himself and his feet not touching the ground, and Davey Boy thinking he won. It was the first time we had seen someone be that close to an elimination where they’re just hanging by the skin of their teeth, and the drama—you can just feel that craziness and emotion—and Shawn was able to, what we call, ‘skin the cat’ back into the ring, win the Royal Rumble, and go on to become champion at WrestleMania.”

