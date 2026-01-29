Paul Heyman Reveals The Vision’s Royal Rumble Strategy

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss various topics, including the scenario if all members of The Vision comprise the final four of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Heyman said, “The decision’s already been made. Bron Breaker. The other three members of The Vision are united in this goal. Because I have a vision for Logan Paul to main event WrestleMania. I have a vision for Austin Theory to main event WrestleMania. I have a vision for Bronson Reed to main event WrestleMania. But the first in line is going to be Bron Breakker. So this particular vision on this particular Royal Rumble for this particular WrestleMania goes to Bron Breakker.”

On why Breakker is the group’s pick:

“Because if you take a look at right now where everything stands. Who is the champion, when is WrestleMania, what is the date, what is the place, what will be the publicity going into it? The best bet for The Vision right now is to put Bron Breakker in place. Once we have Breakker in place, all the cards fall in on our side of the table. That’s when it becomes Logan Paul’s time. That’s when it becomes Bronson Reed’s time. That’s when it becomes Austin Theory’s time. But you have to have a strategy. You have to be able to — the same way you were talking about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I mean, Tom Brady can do all that he wants. And if he throws the ball, if he doesn’t have a Gronkowski catching it, he’s not going to be Tom Brady if he doesn’t have Belichick in his ear telling him when to throw the ball, how to throw the ball, to which direction to throw the ball, ‘let’s do this play instead of that play.’ They wouldn’t be the combo that they are. It’s a team effort, but it has to be one unique vision. Our unique vision spells that in looking at the landscape and assessing the situation, Bron Breakker will be the winner of the Royal Rumble, Bron Breakker goes on to WrestleMania and becomes the new heavyweight champion of the world.”

