WWE Star Not Expected For Royal Rumble After NXT Booking Change

According to PWInsider.com, Grayson Waller is no longer scheduled to compete in this weekend’s NXT live events, and he will be replaced by Santos Escobar. This change also eliminates the possibility of Escobar making a surprise appearance at the Men’s Royal Rumble Match this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

There had been some speculation among fans that Escobar might show up at the Rumble, but that is no longer the case.

Escobar made his TV return during the premiere episode of AAA On FOX, where he attacked El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. His return follows several months of absence from television. He re-signed with WWE in October of last year after his contract had briefly expired.

Escobar left the company initially because he rejected an offer, wanting WWE to have a clear vision for his creative direction to avoid feeling like he was “spinning his wheels” backstage.

There is currently no information on who Escobar will face at the upcoming shows, but updates will be provided as they become available.