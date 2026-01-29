CJ Perry Recalls Being Jailed On Her Birthday Before WWE Career

CJ Perry has shared a candid story from her past, revealing that she was arrested on her 25th birthday—an experience she now views as a major turning point in her life.

Speaking during an appearance on TMZ Inside The Ring, the former WWE star detailed the incident, which occurred in Georgia while she was driving to Florida State University.

Perry explained that she was pulled over for multiple traffic violations and admitted to officers that she had been smoking marijuana, which was illegal in the state at the time.

“On my birthday, I was speeding. I was going 91 in a 75 area. Talk about stupid. My tags were expired. My light was out. And then on top of it, in the state of Georgia, I’m smoking weed, which is illegal, right? While driving. So I got pulled over. I admitted to it. They’re like, it smells like weed. And I’m like, I’m smoking weed. I’m so sorry.”

Perry was taken into custody and remained in jail for three days after her parents chose not to immediately bail her out—a decision she now credits with having a profound impact on her perspective.

“I went to jail. I’m nine hours from Nashville at this point in Georgia, and my dad and my mom just let me sit there for three days. And that was, honestly, this was the greatest moment in my life, because it really changed my I became way more grateful because there’s women in this jail for over a year, and you only go outside for one hour a week outside, and I just made I’m like, Why do I complain about shit?”

Reflecting on the experience years later, Perry noted how the timing of the arrest ultimately aligned with a major breakthrough in her professional life. She believes the ordeal served as a wake-up call that helped set her on the right path.

“And three years later, I got my job in WWE on my birthday. And I really thought that was a gift from the universe of being like, Hey, do the right thing.”

Perry’s story offers a rare look into how a difficult moment early in her adulthood became a catalyst for personal growth—one that she feels ultimately paved the way for her success in professional wrestling.