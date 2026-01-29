Jim Ross Believes Powerhouse Hobbs Will Debut At WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Jim Ross believes a WWE debut for Powerhouse Hobbs could be imminent—and thinks the Royal Rumble would be the perfect stage.

Speaking on his podcast, the legendary commentator weighed in on rumors that Hobbs could appear at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, questioning why WWE would bring him in this close to such a major show without making an immediate impact.

“He’ll be in the Royal Rumble, I’m thinking. Why in the hell would you sign a guy this close to that major event and then not utilize him? That’ll be a new face, and he looks great. He called me a day or two ago thanking me for my help over the years.

I said, ‘Well, my phone number isn’t going to change, big fella. So if you need me for something — need a little motivation, need a question answered, or just want to shoot the sh*t — I’m your man. I want to help you if I can.’”

Ross’ comments add fuel to growing speculation that Hobbs could be one of the surprise entrants in this year’s Royal Rumble—an event already being heavily teased for unexpected appearances and major debuts.

If Hobbs does indeed enter the Rumble, it would instantly introduce him to a massive audience and position him as a physical force to watch heading into WrestleMania season. With JR publicly endorsing the idea, anticipation around Hobbs’ potential WWE arrival continues to build.