WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 1/27/2026

WrestleNomics reports that this past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 674,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 10.86% from last week’s 608,000 viewers, while the rating remained even with the previous week, which also recorded a 0.08 in the same demographic. The demo rating for this episode was tied with last week’s as the lowest since the December 30th episode, which had a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demo. On a positive note, the total audience for this episode was the highest since the October 14th episode, which attracted 690,000 viewers.

WWE NXT is currently averaging a rating of 0.088 in the key 18-49 demographic and 632,000 viewers for 2026, compared to a rating of 0.198 and 779,000 viewers for the first four weeks of 2025.

This episode was headlined by Keanu Carver facing off against Chase U’s Andre Chase in a qualifying match for the WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match.