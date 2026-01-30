Jey Uso Reflects On Eliminating John Cena And Winning The Royal Rumble

WWE World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso recently appeared on ESPN SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including his experience eliminating 17-time World Champion John Cena and winning last year’s Royal Rumble Match.

Uso said, “Man, I was uh I mean low-key fan girling, too. Like I’m still a big fan of the guys in there. John Cena been around my family, man, since my dad was in the game. So, being the last two in there with in Royal Rumble with John Cena is just, you know, it’s like a just a kid again in there. Fire.”

On what the build-up was like for his Title Match with GUNTHER:

“If I could be honest, man, it was pretty tough. Uh 68 days is a lot to build up, but uh I enjoyed it, man. I was I’m always glad to get in there with the Ring General, one of the best dopest wrestlers I ever been in the ring with. But man, but it was — I just — I embraced it, man. Enjoyed the ride. I took what was given to me, man. I just tried to make it the Main Event Jey Uso way. That was it, man. I enjoyed it, though.”

On what it would mean for him to become a back-to-back Rumble winner:

“I don’t even know. I’m over here just getting a part of these elite groups, man. I would definitely, man, be ecstatic to win Royal Rumble back to back, man. Uh, I think I’m the only person in the world that believes that right now because they ain’t believed me last year. But, you know what I’m saying? I just got to shock the world two times in a row.”

On what he would do if he and his brother Jimmy Uso were the final two men in the Rumble:

“I’ll throw myself over the top, bro. Yeah, man. my brother. That’s Big Jim, man. He’s helped me so much in my career, man. I mean, we not even gonna talk about real life, man. That’s my twin brother, you feel me? Uh, man, I want my brother to get his flowers, though. If it came down to me and Jim, I mean, you know, we’d hold it down, but I feel like I’d get a little bit like that, you know, for the Royal Rumble just so I get big Jim can throw me over, man. Man, love the big Jim, though, man. I don’t know if he gonna see this. He’s back in the States right now. So, we love you, Uce.”

