Seth Rollins Reveals Most Painful Move Of His WWE Career

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on “My Mom’s Basement” with Robbie Fox to discuss various topics, including the most painful maneuver he has ever taken.

Rollins said, “I don’t even know if this is a finisher, but that giant spinebuster that Bobby Lashley does. Like, the Farooq-style spinebuster. Oh my god, I dreaded it. Dreaded it so bad. I took the chokeslams from Big Show and Kane, but they were — I’m sorry to burst your bubble, they were fairly gentle. Okay, those are professionals. Bobby’s professional, too but oh man.”

On Vince McMahon wanting Lashley to be ‘extra intense’:

“There was a period of time where Vince wanted Bobby to be extra intense, and Kevin Owens and I were heels trying to re-fire up Bobby as a babyface. And oh my god, every night. Him and Ryback were the two, it was so bad. I mean, taking back body drops from Ryback on house shows definitely took years off my career for sure.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)