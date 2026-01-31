Backstage Details On Tommaso Ciampa’s AEW Signing Revealed

Former WWE star and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa recently shocked the wrestling world by making a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, where he confronted the reigning TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe.

This revelation came just days after Ciampa announced that he would be leaving WWE once his contract expired. Following his appearance on Dynamite, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Ciampa is now officially part of AEW.

According to Fightful Select, sources close to the situation reported that both parties reached an agreement just two days before his appearance on Dynamite, specifically on Monday, January 26th.

Ciampa later spoke with Sports Illustrated and shared that he had been “leaning toward” leaving WWE. He also explained his reasons for joining All Elite Wrestling.

Ciampa is scheduled to make his in-ring debut in AEW this Saturday night, where he will challenge Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship on Collision.