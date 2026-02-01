Updated Lineup For AEW Grand Slam: Australia

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, “Timeless” Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy quickly defeated Gino Medina and Ladybird Monroe in a Mixed Tag Team Match. However, their celebration was interrupted when Wheeler Yuta launched a sneak attack on Cassidy.

Storm responded by slapping Yuta, only to be taken out by Marina Shafir.

Yuta and Shafir then teamed up to deliver some strong shots to Cassidy. Shafir held Cassidy while Yuta grabbed a microphone for an impromptu interview. Yuta asked Cassidy a question, but Cassidy replied that he couldn’t hear him over “that garbage hair.” This comment made Yuta snap; he hit Cassidy repeatedly with the microphone before storming outside the ring to grab a pair of scissors.

Just as he was about to cut Cassidy’s hair, Storm came to her partner’s rescue, taking out Shafir with a German Suplex and seizing the scissors. She attempted to use them as a weapon, but Yuta and Shafir stayed out of reach.

Storm then challenged them to a Hair vs. Hair Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match at Grand Slam: Australia, which has been confirmed by the promotion on Twitter (X).

AEW Grand Slam Australia is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales. The event will air live on TNT and HBO Max, replacing that week’s episode of Collision.