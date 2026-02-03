Hiromu Takahashi’s NJPW Run Coming To An End

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that former multi-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi will be leaving the company following their event, The New Beginning in Osaka.

Takahashi’s final match is scheduled for February 11th, where he will team up with Taiji Ishimori to face Jakob Austin Young and Francesco Akira.

Takahashi has been a part of NJPW since 2010 and has become one of the company’s most popular stars. His accomplishments include one reign as IWGP Tag Team Champion, five reigns as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, and a title as one-third of the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions.

Additionally, he is a four-time winner of the Best of the Super Juniors and won the 2024 World Tag League alongside Tetsuya Naito.

Here is NJPW’s full announcement:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, Hiromu Takahashi, who has been a long standing member of the NJPW roster will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

We apologise to fans for the sudden nature of this announcement. Hiromu’s final scheduled appearance with NJPW will be at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes Hiromu Takahashi the very best in his future activities and invites fans to show their support on his remaining appearances with NJPW.”