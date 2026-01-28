Backstage Update On EVIL’s Future Following NJPW Exit

As previously reported by PWMania.com, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has confirmed that veteran pro wrestler EVIL will be leaving the promotion at the end of the month.

Earlier rumors suggested that he had submitted his notice to the company and was expected to join WWE soon after.

According to Fightful Select, WWE and other Japanese wrestling promotions are considered likely destinations for EVIL’s next move. The report indicates that EVIL has recently been backstage at several WWE events and that discussions between the two parties have taken place.

Sources within NJPW have said that, while EVIL has options in Japan, they anticipate he will try to relocate to the United States. However, it is unlikely he will sign with AEW, so he is likely to appear soon in WWE or another Japanese wrestling promotion.