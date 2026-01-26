EVIL Officially Leaving NJPW Following Contract Expiry

As previously reported by PWMania.com, NJPW veteran EVIL has given his notice to the company and is set to leave for WWE. NJPW has confirmed that the House of Torture member will depart once his contract expires.

While it has not been officially confirmed that EVIL will join WWE after leaving NJPW, he is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, a two-time Tag Team Champion, and a six-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

He recently lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Aaron Wolf at Wrestle Kingdom 20 at the beginning of the month and has since been considering options outside the company.

EVIL began his wrestling career with NJPW in May 2011. Aside from a stint in ROH in 2015, he has spent his entire career with NJPW.

You can check out NJPW’s full announcement below:

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, EVIL, who has been a long-standing member of the NJPW roster, will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the expiry of his contract at the end of January 2026.

We apologise to fans for the sudden nature of this announcement. New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes EVIL the very best in his future activities.”