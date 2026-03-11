NJPW New Japan Cup Night 4 Results – March 10, 2026

Location: Okayama Japan

Venue: Shigeto Arena

Attendance: 1,233

Non Title Match

IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) defeated Masatora Yasuda & Aaron Wolf via Ice High on Yasuda (8:40)

10 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira, Great O Khan, Jake Lee & Henare) defeated NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champions Strong Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg & Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi), Tatsuya Matsumoto & Toru Yano via Bite The Dust on Matsumoto (9:30)

Tag Team Match

TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita) defeated United Empire (Callum Newman & Zane Jay) via Death Valley Bomb on Zane Jay (8:05)

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) defeated Tomoaki Honma, Satoshi Kojima & Shota Umino via C Trigger on Honma (10:23)

Tag Team Match

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Unbound Company (IWGP Heavyweight Champion & Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Daiki Nagai) via Chaos Theory on Nagai (12:09)

2nd Round Match Of The 2026 New Japan Cup

Shingo Takagi defeated Don Fale via Pumping Bomber (9:30)

2nd Round Match Of The 2026 New Japan Cup

Yuya Uemura defeated Drilla Moloney via Roll Up (22:28) (Recommend) (He will face Shingo Takagi in the Quarter Finals)