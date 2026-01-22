WWE Showing Strong Interest In NJPW Star As Exit Takes Shape

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion EVIL has reportedly given notice to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is expected to sign with WWE.

The news was first discussed by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, where he stated, “By the way, EVIL might be on his way out of New Japan, and it is strongly rumored that he is on his way to WWE.” That report was later echoed by The Super J-Cast, which added that the longtime House of Torture leader has officially given notice to NJPW.

EVIL, 38, last competed for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, where he lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Aaron Wolf. The bout marked Wolf’s professional wrestling debut, with the 2020 Olympic judo gold medalist submitting EVIL via triangle choke at the Tokyo Dome.

If confirmed, EVIL’s exit would bring an end to a highly decorated NJPW career. Since joining the promotion in 2015, he established himself as one of the company’s premier heels, particularly during his controversial run atop Bullet Club’s House of Torture faction.

His résumé includes:

IWGP Heavyweight Champion

IWGP Intercontinental Champion

Two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion (with SANADA)

Four-time NEVER Openweight Champion (record holder)

Six-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion

2020 New Japan Cup winner

World Tag League winner (2017 & 2018) with SANADA

Additional NJPW departures may also be looming. On Voices of Wrestling Flagship Plus, it was reported that Hiromu Takahashi could also be considering an exit, while Bullet Club War Dogs members Gabe Kidd and David Finlay are said to be drawing interest from WWE.

With EVIL apparently moving on, NJPW has already reset the NEVER Openweight Championship picture. The promotion announced that Aaron Wolf will defend the title against Ren Narita at The New Beginning in Osaka, marking Wolf’s first major defense since his Wrestle Kingdom victory.

If EVIL does indeed land in WWE, it would represent one of the most high-profile NJPW-to-WWE jumps in recent years — and potentially signal further movement from Japan’s top promotion in the months ahead.